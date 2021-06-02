Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,910 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

