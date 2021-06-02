Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,065 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

