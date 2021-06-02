dKargo Price Down 1.9% This Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $110.81 million and approximately $774,475.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.01011653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.97 or 0.09782899 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

