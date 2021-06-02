DODO (DODO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.01 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. DODO has a market cap of $190.01 million and $30.01 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00004555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DODO has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

