Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 393.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.66. 650,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

