Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,927 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. 275,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

