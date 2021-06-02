Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $177.93. 253,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,581,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.29 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

