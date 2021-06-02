Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 272,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,115. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.62.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.