Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $231.65. 200,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,830,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

