DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

