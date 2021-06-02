Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

