Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Set at C$15.50 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

