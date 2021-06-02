Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

DREUF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

