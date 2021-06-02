Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.17. Approximately 4,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 214,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

DRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

