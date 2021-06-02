DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.05

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 51500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

