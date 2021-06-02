DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.05

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 51500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

