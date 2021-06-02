Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00286309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00189525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.01068672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.01 or 0.99736830 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.