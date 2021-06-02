Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00286309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00189525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.01068672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.01 or 0.99736830 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

