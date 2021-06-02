DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.92 ($46.96).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.40 ($46.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €39.38 ($46.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.