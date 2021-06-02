DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.57

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.57 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 558,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £207.39 million and a P/E ratio of 60.25.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

