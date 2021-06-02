Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $8.11 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $929.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.