e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 229.77 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $323,429.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,552 shares of company stock worth $12,742,153. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

