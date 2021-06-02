E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.00 ($11.76). E.On shares last traded at €9.89 ($11.63), with a volume of 3,854,241 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on EOAN shares. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.05.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

