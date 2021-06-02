EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 172,636 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 25,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,983. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

