EAM Global Investors LLC Buys 14,905 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 159.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Johnson Outdoors makes up 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,405. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,812 shares of company stock worth $1,105,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

