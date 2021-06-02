EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 139,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 8,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,149. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

