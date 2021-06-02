EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.53 Million in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.36% of ChannelAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 154,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.84. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

