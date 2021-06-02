EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

