EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.56. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

