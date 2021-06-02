EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Ichor makes up approximately 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ichor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ichor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

