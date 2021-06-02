EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 104,401 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000. Skyline Champion accounts for approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,714. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

