EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,785 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cohu by 61.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 901,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 84.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 610,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 279,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on COHU shares. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

