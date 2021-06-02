EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.49 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $12,194,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $47,108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in OneMain by 3,690.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,509. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

