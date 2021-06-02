EAM Investors LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 125,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 5,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

