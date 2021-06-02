Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EFL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 88,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

