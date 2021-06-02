Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,039. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
