Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,039. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

