Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ESLT stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

