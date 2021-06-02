Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,388 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECM. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 871.70 ($11.39).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 1,017 ($13.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,030.95. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

