Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $172.61 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $172.61 million and $376,315.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,868,816,292 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

