Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

