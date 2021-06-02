Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,000. Baidu comprises about 8.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

