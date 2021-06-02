Element Capital Management LLC Takes $12.38 Million Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,000. Gores Metropoulos II makes up 2.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMII stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

