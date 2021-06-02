Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

ESI stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

