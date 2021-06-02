Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMLAF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542. Empire has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.