Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542. Empire has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.