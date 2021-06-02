Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 28.3% in May

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 656,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 511,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EIG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. 1,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Employers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Employers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Employers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

