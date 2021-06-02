Empty Set Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $19.65 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and $211,061.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00293922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00188836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.01013262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

