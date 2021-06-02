Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lifted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 229.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 61,379 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

