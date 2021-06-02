Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

ENB opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

