Enecuum (ENQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $692,226.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Enecuum has a market cap of $11.08 million and $692,226.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,598,364 coins and its circulating supply is 178,848,357 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

