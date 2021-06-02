Energy Web Token (EWT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $10.17 or 0.00026776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $305.69 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00290000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00187515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01084689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.16 or 1.00233130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032571 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

